Edward Lee Hanna III
Edward Lee Hanna III, 74, of New Bern, NC went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Betty Wilson (Lee), Barbara Littleton, and Michael Smith (Kaye); one brother, Steve Hanna (Linda); eight grandchildren, Christopher Slachta, Rhonda Jenkins, Amy Spence, Michael Smith, Jr., Ashley Fasion, Marcus Wilson, and Lucas Wilson; and nine great-grandchildren, Lane Slachta, Caroline Jenkins, Lorelei Jenkins, Bailey Smith, Parker Smith, Jacob Wilson, Aaron Wilson, Mason Wilson, and Cooper Fasion.
Lee is preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Hanna; and parents, Edward Lee Hanna, Jr. and Elizabeth Rountree Hanna.
Due to the health guidelines, the family held a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lee's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edward Lee Hanna, III.


Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
