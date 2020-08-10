Edward Lee Harris, 87, of Dover, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.

His service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Bryant Chapel AME Zion Church grounds, 506 N Main St., Cove City. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

He is survived by his two sons, Leaton G. Harris of Charlotte and Joel Gittings of New York, N.Y.; one daughter, Bianca Nicole Harris, Wake Forest; one brother, James H. Harris of Goldsboro; and six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





