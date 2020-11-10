1/1
Edward Michael Jones
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Commander Edward Michael Jones, USN (Ret.), passed away unexpectedly at his home in the Taberna neighborhood of New Bern on Thursday, November 5th.
The eldest child of the late Alice D. Jones and late Deputy Chief of Yonkers Police Department, Edward A. Jones, Ed is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Julie M. Healy Jones, beloved son, Lt. Cmdr. Michael E. Jones, JACG, USN (Eileen), and three dear grandchildren, Ryleigh, Teaghan, and Peter; four younger sisters, Barbara Maher, Marilynn Jones, Carolyn Harrington (William), Maryalice DiDiego (William); many cousins, nieces, and nephews and his "man's best friend," Hank Jones.
Born in Yonkers, NY, on March 27, 1944, Ed was educated at Sacred Heart High School, Iona College, and he held Master's degrees from Salve Regina College and New Hampshire College. He also attended the Army National War College and the US Naval War College.
During his naval career, Ed was a Mustang and a Naval Aviator in the P-3 Orion community; commanding officer of a naval facility on Midway Island, Professor of Management at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, RI, and commanding officer of Navy Recruiting Command New Jersey, his final tour of duty.
Ed was wildly devoted to his family. Possessor of a dry and witty sense of humor, he was also a car enthusiast, dog lover, lover of science and history and a kind gentleman...a generous, good man. He will be sorely and deeply missed by his wife, family, and friends; hopefully, Ed will be remembered often and well by good friends and acquaintances alike.
A Requiem Mass with Military Honors will be held at S. Paul Catholic Church on Country Club Road in New Bern on Wednesday, November 11th (Veterans Day) at 12:00 o'clock noon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Ed's Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Requiem Mass
12:00 PM
S. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved