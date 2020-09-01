COVE CITY – Edward Thomas (Eddie) Avery, 72, of Cove City, NC died peacefully at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 after rapidly declining health due to pulmonary fibrosis.

He was born March 16, 1948. After graduating from Jasper High School in Craven County, NC, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy Seabees, where he served his country faithfully for 20 years, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Before leaving for his first duty station, he married the love of his life, Nora Koonce Avery in 1967.

Eddie's military career took him to points all over the world including Vietnam, Guam, Okinawa, Spain, Sicily, and Puerto Rico. Stateside he reported to duty stations in California, Virginia, Mississippi, Alaska, and North Carolina, the latter as a Navy Recruiter in his hometown. In 1983 he was honored with the distinction of being the Shore Sailor of the Year for the Atlantic Fleet Seabees.

Eddie was a member of Wintergreen OFWB Church. Before his health declined, he served as a Deacon and sang in the church choir. He had a keen sense of humor and loved to share anecdotes about his years in the military.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Hazel Avery, and his sister, Nancy Riley. Eddie leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Nora Avery, sons Jerry Avery (Laura) and Chris Avery (Gina), grandsons Joshua Avery (Kayla) and Matthew Madore, great-grandson Vinny Avery, several nieces and nephews, and his faithful furry companions Tori, Buddy, and Aggie.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 5 at Wintergreen Church in Cove City. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the church.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to Wintergreen Church.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store