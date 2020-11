New Bern - Egeria Carter, 84, of New Bern died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Clayton, North Carolina.



Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Oscar's Mortuary.



Her service is 1 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Oscar's Memorial Grounds 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.



The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook Page



She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Carter, New Bern, NC; and Daisy Carter Jacobs, Knightdale, NC; brother, Willie Carter, Sr., New Bern, NC; sisters, Annie R. Hargett, New Bern, Maggie Williams, Camden, NJ, Earnestine C. Fonville, New Bern, NC; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair.

