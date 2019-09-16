Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Merz Shalhoub. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 21, 1929 -October 8, 2019

Eileen Merz Shalhoub passed away Sunday, October 8, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Born in Nyack, New York to her late parents Albert and Audrey Merz, she is survived by her loving husband, George, and her sister Cathanne Bart, her brothers-in-law and her sister- in- law. She is also survived by her two nieces and six grand nephews.

Eileen graduated from Cornell University and then attended the University of Wisconsin for the doctorate in reproductive physiology. She spent a year at the University of Pennsylvania before being hired by McNeil Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. She spent over thirty years in the pharmaceutical industry before retiring to New Bern in 2005.

Eileen was a vivacious person who was involved in many activities here in New Bern: The Civic Theatre, Rivertowne Players, Harbour Pointe Ladies Golf Association, and the Harbour Lights players. She enjoyed traveling and travelled the world. She was also an avid sailor, potter, and artist. She was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church at 2 pm, Sunday, October 13. Please wear something purple even if it's only a ribbon. It was Eileen's favorite color and also the color associated with pancreatic cancer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pancreatic Action Network,

