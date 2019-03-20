Elaine Goeb Rowan, 68, of New Bern, NC, formerly a resident of Monroe NY, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at home. Services in celebration of her life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd. New Bern, NC.
Elaine was born on May 23, 1950 in Queens New York, daughter to the late Joseph J Goeb and Edith Estridge Goeb, who preceded her.
Elaine graduated from General Douglas McArthur High school in Levittown, NY, and worked as a Secretary, Home Maker and Preschool teacher at Saint Paul Christian Education center in Monroe, NY for 18 years. Elaine was a member of Saint Andrew Church and council member. She was an avid volunteer and supported many of the outreach programs the church offered.
She was a member of the Fairfield Harbor Garden club, and New Comers Club. She loved travelling, reading books, and just being with friends and family.
Survivors include her beloved best friend and husband of over 46 years, James Rowan of New Bern; Son, Chad and wife Bridgette of Hollister, CA; Daughter Erin Roberson and husband Evan of Greenville, NC; Sister, Elise Hauber of New Bern, NC; Sister-in laws:, Maureen Spencer of Westminster, CA; and Maud Rowan of Newton, NJ; Aunt Sara Rowan of Stamford, CT; and precious grandchildren Lexi, Taylor, Audrey, Whitney, Zach, Elijah; Great Grand Children, Oliver and Emily.
Rather than flowers, memorials may be made to the: UNC Lineberger Cancer center; Saint Jude Hospital; Shriners Hospital, or St. Andrew Lutheran Church in New Bern, NC.
Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019