ARAPAHOE - Elbert Dawson Daw, 83, of Arapahoe, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center. He was a member of Arapahoe FWB Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Ola Daw; two sons, Elbert D. Daw, Jr. and Joe B. Daw. He is survived by his wife, Billie Jean Gillikin Daw; daughter Robin Daw Roberts (Mead); sister, Betty D. Sawyer; two grandchildren, Kristin Roberts (Shawn), Ciara Roberts (Blake); two great-grandchildren, Tenley Boone and Zayden Boone; and numerous nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday October 4, at the Arapahoe FWB Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Paul Cemetery-Arapahoe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home, 7907 Buck Deans Rd., Middlesex, NC 27557. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Crematory, Alliance, NC.

