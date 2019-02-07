Obituary Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos



She was a practicing physical therapist for several years in the New York State, and Nassau County Health Departments before becoming a High School Physical Education Teacher. She taught in Levittown and Old Westbury, NY until she accepted a position as physical education teacher and coach of field hockey and basketball at Newton High School, Newton, NJ. She taught there for 25 years, retiring in 1982. Her 1976 field hockey team won the Sussex, NJ county championship.

Eleaner, listed in Who's Who of American Women, lead an active life. From swim team captain at Cortland State, to President of the American Red Cross Instructors Association of New York, in Nassau County, Long Island, she excelled in leadership positions. She and her husband, Paul were members of the Lackawanna Power Squadron where they both taught safe boating and navigation classes. Avid sailing enthusiasts, they loved sailing their thirty-foot Pearson sloop to their favorite places, Crowley Island, Maine and Oriental, North Carolina where they owned vacation homes and lived part of the year.

It is not as well known that Eleaner was a very talented amateur artist. A prolific producer of oil paintings, many of her land and seascapes now hang in the homes of friends who had but to admire them to find themselves taking one home. El had a generous heart and gave freely to others in need. She was a gentle soul with a keen sense of humor, liked by everyone that met her. In her later years she was a familiar sight, often strolling the hills around her home, looking for neighborly conversation, always with her faithful dog, Wendy.

Eleaner's sister, Carol (Richard) Marcott lives in Bradford, Pennsylvania. An internment service will occur in late spring. In lieu of flowers, friends of Eleaner are encouraged to support charities involved with Alzheimer's research and care.

Eleaner Ruth Berlinghoff Knudson, (86), died January 13, 2019 under hospice care at the Pine Rock Manor, Warner, New Hampshire. She previously resided in Sutton. Eleaner was born February 20, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of Robert Alwill and Ruth Marie Scharff Berlinghoff. In January 1959, she married Paul Fridtjof Knudson who predeceased her in 2012. Eleanor graduated from Hempstead High School in Hempstead, NY and received a BS degree in education in 1952 from State University of New York (SUNY), Cortland. She was awarded a degree in physical therapy in 1953 from the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, NY, and in 1958 she graduated with an MA degree in education administration from Columbia.

