Eleanor Andrews Johnson, 80, of Temples Point Rd., Havelock, died Friday May 1, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Her service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery, 1430 Temples Point Rd., Havelock.
She is survived by her husband, Primo C. "Little Boy" Johnson of the home.
Due to the Coronavirus all services are following the Governor's guidelines of 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 attendees. The service may be viewed by logging onto Oscar's Mortuary's Face Book Page. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
