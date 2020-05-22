Eleanor Jean Graham Wooten, 67 of New Bern, passed away on May 21, 2020 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Joe Wooten of New Bern; daughter, Michelle Stout of New Bern; three sisters, Joann Lyons of Oregon, Patricia Falino of Florida and Deborah Knight of New York; four grandchildren, Tyler, Maxwell, Kaylee and Sarah.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Hickory, NC at a later date.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020