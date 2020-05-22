Eleanor Marie Midgette Mack, 80, of Brooklyn, N.Y., a native of New Bern, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Brookdale Nursing Home, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Her service is 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Oscar's Memorial Grounds, 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern, followed by the interment at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Due to the Coronavirus, services are following the recommendations of (six) 6ft. apart and a limit of 50 attendees. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary's Facebook page.
