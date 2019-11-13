Eleanor R. Burns, 93, of Wellsboro, passed away, Monday November 11, 2019 at her daughter's home surrounded by family. Born March 4, 1926 to Charles and Rose (Schneider) Steinmeyer in Nutley, NJ, she married Paul H. Burns on December 31, 1944. She was an active member of her church where she lived, most recently the First Presbyterian Church in Wellsboro. Eleanor was a faithful volunteer at the soup kitchen in New Bern, NC, a long time member of the New Bern Lions Club, enjoyed playing dominoes, and had been an avid golfer and a long time member of the Harbor Point Ladies' Golf Association.
Eleanor is survived by her son, William Burns (Barbara) of Green Cove Springs, FL; daughter, Cynthia Burns (Charles Anderson) of Wellsboro; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 4 brothers, Charlie, Bob and Teddy Steinmeyer, and Harold Decker.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Eleanor's life at her memorial service 2pm Saturday November 23, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro, 130 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA with Rev. Michael Birbeck officiating. Her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street Wellsboro, PA 16901 with her arrangements. To share a memory or condolence visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019