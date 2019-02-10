Elizabeth Crowning joined her Lord and Savior on December 11, 2018. She was predeceased in death by her mother, Julia Chontos and father, Anthony Samu. Her loving husband, Robert J. Crowning, passed November 8, 2013. She was Executive Secretary for Easter Seals in Eddington, New Jersey, until a serious automobile accident removed her from employment. Robert and Elizabeth moved here from Eddington, New Jersey, in 2004 and thoroughly enjoyed their time here. After Robert's passing, her companions, Sassy and Munchkin, kept her great company. She is survived by stepsons, Jeffery Crowning, (Lisa), of Point Pleasant , New Jersey, and Richard Crowning of Bricktown, New Jersey. Elizabeth was especially close to her great-nephew, Richard J. Crawford, Jr. of Pasadena, California, and her niece Stacy Albanir, of Lambertville, New Jersey. She has a sister, Julia Baio, of Monroe Township, New Jersey and nephew Jim Baio. Her sister Margaret and brother Jimmy, predeceased her. She is survived by five step-grandchildren, Hanna Crowning, Wall, New Jersey; Mack Crowning, Tucson, Arizona; Sam Crowning, Woodbridge, New Jersey; Nick and Quinn Crowning of Point Pleasant, New Jersey.
A celebration of life will be held at the Pollocksville Presbyterian Church, on Saturday, February 16, 2019; at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be to; The Filling Station or Pollocksville Presbyterian Church.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019