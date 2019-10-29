Elizabeth Gaskill Cummings, 93, of Bayboro passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at her daughter's home.

She dearly loved her church family and was a member of Bayboro Baptist Church for many years. Mrs. Elizabeth was adamant about each child being given the opportunity to attend church even travelling around to pick up those that may have needed a ride. She didn't hesitate to spread the word of Proverbs to anyone.

She was a founding member of Gaskill Seafood and spent the majority of her life in real estate and rental property. She had a carefree outlook on life and never felt she was growing old. She also enjoyed travelling.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah & Hattie Gaskill; brothers, and sisters; and a step grandchild.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Baker and husband, Bobby; three grandchildren, Joseph Rice Jr., Blake Moore and Breanna Moore Jackson; step grandchildren, Bobby Baker Jr. and Karen George; seven great grandchildren; and special friend, Judy Oster.

Her funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, October 31st at Bayboro Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will be in Hollywood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relative one hour prior to the service at the church and at other times at her daughter's home.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Bayboro Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 276, Bayboro, NC 28515.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



