Elizabeth Jones Wiggins, 70, of New Bern, passed away on January 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her infant daughter Amy Marie; parents, Borden and Rosa Jones; and three brothers, Pete Jones, Glenn Jones, and Jesse Jones.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Wiggins of Vanceboro, and Lori Wiggins (William) of Vanceboro and three grandchildren, Brittany, Tyler and Rylan; four brothers, Roy Jones, Ralph Jones, Jerry Jones, Mike Jones; two sisters, Judy Sammons, Louise Jones.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020