Elizabeth "Lib" (Dowd) Kuhn, 94, died peacefully on February 1, 2020 in Ann Arbor, MI. She was a doting and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, a martini drinker, a public servant, a sports fan, a book addict, a lifelong liberal, a beach lover, a tennis champ, a joyful hostess, and so much more.

Lib was born on September 2, 1925 in Willow Springs, NC. After spending her adolescence at an orphanage in Oxford, NC, she attended Mrs. Hardbarger's Secretarial School in Raleigh. She worked, mostly as a legal secretary, until she had children, excelling through her intelligence and charm. In 1946, she married Jean Kuhn with whom she would share two children, Beth and Peter, and 60 loving, fun-filled years of marriage. They lived in Chatham, NJ, where Jean worked as an architect and Lib kept the house humming while volunteering with the local Unitarian church and serving on a number of charitable, municipal and political boards. She also enjoyed playing sports including tennis, throwing parties, and a cherished summer home on Long Beach Island. Upon Jean's retirement, they moved to New Bern, NC, where they enjoyed golf and a close group of good friends. Lib later moved to Ann Arbor, MI, to be closer to family.

She is remembered for her warmth and wit, for her considerable inner strength, kindness, and enjoyment of life, and for the deep love and care she extended to her family.

She is survived by her grandson, Peter (Leah) Clark of Ann Arbor, granddaughters Laura (Sean) Rohrer of Pittsburgh, PA, Carson Kuhn of Portland, OR, and Tate Kuhn of Portland, OR, great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Layla Clark and Charlie Rohrer, and a beloved network of extended family and friends.

A private memorial is planned for a later date.

