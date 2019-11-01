Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Munden Pinkerton. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Betsy" Munden Pinkerton, 84 years old, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 in Gurnee, Illinois, where she was residing in a memory care facility closer to her family.

Betsy was born February 17, 1935 in New Bern, NC to Elizabeth "Bill" Richardson Munden and Grover Munden. She married the late Steve Pinkerton at Centenary Methodist Church in New Bern on February 5, 1955. They lived in Cincinnati, Ohio and Lake Bluff, Illinois before retiring back to her family home in New Bern.

She is survived by her three loving children: Van (Stacy) Pinkerton of Marietta, GA; Kathy (Mike) Cox of Mundelein, IL; and Carrie (David) Raben of Greenwood Village, CO. She is also survived by 5 wonderful grandchildren: Michael (Danielle) Cox, Robin (Ralph) Pence, Lizzy Raben, Sam Raben, and Mia Raben; and 3 young great grandchildren: Logan and Taylor Cox and Ryan Pence.

Betsy was involved in her church, PEO, Questers and was an avid tennis player. In her younger days, she was quite impressive on water skis out on the Trent River!

Services will be held at Centenary Methodist Church on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1pm. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, followed by a reception at Centenary.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to the .

Arrangements handled by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

