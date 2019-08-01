Elizabeth Nunn Shipman, 95, of New Bern died Monday, July 29, 2019.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence of John Simmons, 2306 Stimpson Avenue. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at First Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Cypress St. The interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
