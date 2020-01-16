Elizabeth Tompkins Barker, 81, of Bridgeton passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Croatan Village.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Barker and sisters, Violet Smith, Shirley Garner and Sandy Edwards.
She is survived by son, James R. Barker Jr. and wife, Kathy; daughter, Wanda Buck and husband, Roy; brothers, Billy Tompkins, Raymond Tompkins, Jr., and Frankie Tompkins; and sisters, Virginia Dixon and Hannah Hoopengarner; grandchildren, Tyler Barker (Carla) and Roy H. Buck III (Nichole); and one great grandchild, Taylor Buck.
Her funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Interment will be in Greenleaf Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020