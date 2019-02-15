NEW BERN – Ella Fay Smithwick Morrison, 77, formerly of Havelock, died at her residence Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She had worked in banking and insurance for many years before retiring. Fay was an avid bowler for many years and received numerous awards for her accomplishments, including a 25 year plaque for participation in The National Bowling Tournament. She is survived by her son, Chris Bunker of Lowell, NC; her daughters, Alyson Bunker of Wilmington, Ella M. Baldwin of Hubert, and Deborah Bunker Coster of Glendora, CA; her best friend, Linda Berryhill of Havelock; two grandchildren, Tiffany and Jimmy; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joseph O. Smithwick and Jackson H Smithwick (Sylvia); her stepsons, James Morrison (Loryce) of Hilton Head, SC and Glenn Morrison (Michelle) of Winterville; her stepdaughters, Ellen Hilgoe (Robert) of Greenville, Laura Easley (Don) of Greenville, and Janice Goodson (Henry) of Southern Pines; nine step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her loving husband, William Morrison, her parents, Howard Jackson Smithwick and Eva Smith Smithwick; her brother Henry G. Smithwick, and her twin sister, Alice Mae Judkins. A memorial service will be held at Pollock-Best Funeral Home at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, officiated by Craven County Hospice Chaplain Angel Lorton and her brother, Jack Smithwick, followed by a visitation and reception. Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com Arrangements are by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations
