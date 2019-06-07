Ella Mae Frazier Harper, 60, of 215 Dewey Road, Havelock, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at Praise International 1325 East Main St. Havelock. Burial will follow in the Mansfield Community Cemetery
She is survived by her husband Maurice Harper of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019