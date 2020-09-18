1/
Ella Marie (James) Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella Marie James Ward, 73, of Pollocksville, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in Raleigh.
Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the Frank Murphy Sr., Cemetery Goshen Rd., Pollocksville followed by the interment. The service may be viewed on Oscars Facebook page.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Lee Ward, Pollocksville; son, Renwick Ward, Raleigh; daughter, Bridget Jeffries, Raleigh; sisters, Shirley Smith and Carolyn Chadwick, both of Pollocksville.
Masks are required! Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved