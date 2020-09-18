Ella Marie James Ward, 73, of Pollocksville, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in Raleigh.

Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the Frank Murphy Sr., Cemetery Goshen Rd., Pollocksville followed by the interment. The service may be viewed on Oscars Facebook page.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Lee Ward, Pollocksville; son, Renwick Ward, Raleigh; daughter, Bridget Jeffries, Raleigh; sisters, Shirley Smith and Carolyn Chadwick, both of Pollocksville.

Masks are required! Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store