Ellarenza Gibbs Hatch, 82, of New Bern, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at her residence.

Her service is noon, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the Jasper G. Hayes Omega Center, 800 Cedar St. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Hatch, New Bern; daughter, Cheryl Lynn Hatch, New Bern; two brothers, William Bland Edwards of New Bern and Marvin Gibbs, New York, N.Y.; sister, Lena Gibbs, New York, N.Y. and seven grandchildren.

Masks are required. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



