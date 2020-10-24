1/
Ellarenza Gibbs Hatch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellarenza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellarenza Gibbs Hatch, 82, of New Bern, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at her residence.
Her service is noon, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the Jasper G. Hayes Omega Center, 800 Cedar St. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Hatch, New Bern; daughter, Cheryl Lynn Hatch, New Bern; two brothers, William Bland Edwards of New Bern and Marvin Gibbs, New York, N.Y.; sister, Lena Gibbs, New York, N.Y. and seven grandchildren.
Masks are required. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved