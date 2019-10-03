VANCEBORO - Ellen J. McCoy, 58, of Vanceboro gained her angel wings Monday, September 30, 2019 at her home. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro from 1-2 PM with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following with the Rev. Mike Bryant officiating. She was a loving wife, mother, Nina, sister, co-worker and friend who was loved by so many. Ellen also enjoyed working with her second family and children at Our Children Child Care for the past 16 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty S. Gibble and Joseph E. Jones. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Brian McCoy; two children, Kelly McCoy and Jacob McCoy both of Vanceboro; four grandchildren, Dylan Santivasci, Noah Santivasci, Jackson Whaley and Ava McLawhorn; three sisters, Karen Stilley and Bobby of Ayden, Betty Pekau and Keith of Orland Park, IL, Jessica Holloway and Brian of Vanceboro; mother-in-law Donna Ellis of Vanceboro, and one Grand-pup Boyd. Online condolences may be sent to www.wintervillefuneralcare.com. Arrangements are by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019