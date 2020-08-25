1/
Elliott O. Marrett
Elliott O. Marrett, 77, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
He was born in La Grange, Georgia, on February 15, 1943.
Elliott was preceded in death by his brother, Roger.
He is survived by Hanna, his wife of 36 years, and by his constant companion, his dog Bucky. He is also survived by his sister, Rebecca Marrett, and his sons, Eric (Shelia) and Michael (Rose). He has three grandchildren, Ali, Kevin, and Grace; and one great-granddaughter, Josie.
There will be a final gathering for family and friends at a later date, as weather and the pandemic permit.
…Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less travelled by, And that has made all the difference. ~Robert Frost
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
