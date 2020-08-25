Elliott O. Marrett, 77, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

He was born in La Grange, Georgia, on February 15, 1943.

Elliott was preceded in death by his brother, Roger.

He is survived by Hanna, his wife of 36 years, and by his constant companion, his dog Bucky. He is also survived by his sister, Rebecca Marrett, and his sons, Eric (Shelia) and Michael (Rose). He has three grandchildren, Ali, Kevin, and Grace; and one great-granddaughter, Josie.

There will be a final gathering for family and friends at a later date, as weather and the pandemic permit.

…Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less travelled by, And that has made all the difference. ~Robert Frost

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store