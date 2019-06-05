Elma James Jones, 84, of 1731 E. Holly Street, Goldsboro, formerly of Cove City, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Alpha & Omega Christian Center, 1210 Clingman St., Goldsboro.
Burial will follow the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Alpha & Omega Christian Center.
The family will receive friends at the residence where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019