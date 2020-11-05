Or Copy this URL to Share

Elmer "Pa" Roy Ellison, 70, of New Bern, died Monday, Oct. 26, 202 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The family will have a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 1104 Goldsboro Street, New Bern.

He is survived by his brothers, Morris Ellison, Cornell Ellison, Rayford Ellison, Allen Patrick, Allen Rodgers, Michael Whitfield, Yusuf Patrick; sisters, Leather Ellison, Lina Wallace, Mary Ellison Lindsey, Angela Lindsey, Wanda Cuthbertson; Viola Harris, Florence Harris, Judy Becton, Hazel Raynor, Darnisha Wallace. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



