Elmo Murray "E.M." Gilgo Jr., 75, of New Bern, formerly of Hobucken, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at home.

He is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and retired from U.S. Civil Service-Cherry Point after 34 years of service. After retirement he worked with Bryant Funeral Home until his health no longer allowed. E.M. was known as being a "fixer of all things". He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Eunice Gilgo.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sue Gaskill Gilgo; daughter, Kathy Gilgo Page and husband, Allen; son, Murray Gilgo and wife, Paula; and four grandchildren, Kya Tyson, Sierra Hartkopf, Madison Gilgo and Andrew Gilgo.

His memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21st at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Roach officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to The Salvation Army or a .

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

