GRANTSBORO - Elsie Mae Boyd Lewis, 84, of Grantsboro, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center. She was a member of Grantsboro Church of God. She cherished her little dog, Nicki Sue and fur grandbaby, Ellie Mae. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Lewis, and daughter, Mary Elizabeth Lewis. Elsie and Maurice raised their family in Lowland. She is survived by her son, Maurice Lewis of New Bern; daughter, Martha L. Pegram and husband, Gary, of Reelsboro; and two sisters, Mary Helen Rowe of Sanford and Betty Jean Debrick of New Bern. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5th at Paul Cemetery, Silver Hill with the Rev. Charles Hardison and the Rev. Steven Keesecker officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home and at other times at the home of her daughter, 149 Chair Rd., Reelsboro. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

