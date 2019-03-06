Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwood Williams Sr.. View Sign

Elwood Williams Sr., husband, father, daddy, grandpa, papa and friend, died unexpectedly March 5th at the age of 75 years at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Elwood was a native and lifetime resident of New Bern. He was preceded in death by parents Emmett Elwood Williams and Louise Gardner Williams, and a wife of 48 years Merlyn Moore Williams, all members of Croatan Free Will Baptist Church.

He leaves his devoted family, wife Lorena Williams and her son Jesus Gutierrez, his two sons, Elwood Williams, Jr. and wife Sherri, and Timothy Williams and wife Lori, all of New Bern, and one daughter, Mary Williams Roederer and husband, Charles, of Chapel Hill. He is survived by four grandchildren: two granddaughters Rachel Williams of Greenville and Haley Williams of New Bern and two grandsons Charles Roederer, IV and Judson Roederer of Chapel Hill. Also, he leaves three loving siblings -- a sister, Glenda Kite of Pollocksville and two brothers Donnie Williams and Randy Williams of New Bern.

Funeral services will be at the graveside at Croatan Community Cemetery at 11am on Saturday, March 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider an in memoriam donation to the .

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



