Service Information Edwards Funeral Home 702 North Queen St Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-527-1123 Funeral service 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church of Kinston Kinston , NC Visitation Following Services First Presbyterian Church of Kinston Kinston , NC

Mrs. Emily Heard Moore, 86, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehab, New Bern.

Her funeral service will be on Monday, December 9, at 1:00 pm in the First Presbyterian Church of Kinston. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be private.

Mrs. Moore was born August 31, 1933, in Lawrence County, Indiana to William Jackson and Harriet Mason Heard. Her family moved to Raleigh, NC at a very early age, due to her dad's work with the Army Corps of Engineers, and then a move to Kinston, where Mr. Heard was City Manager. Emily attended and graduated from Grainger High School, and attended Salem College, graduating in 1955. She then received her Master's in social work from the University of Pennsylvania, returning to Kinston as a Social Worker for a couple of years. During this time, she met her husband, Jimmy Holland Moore, and was married in 1957. Mr. Moore was with Dupont, which necessitated the family moving every few years to where she always made a home for her family. Their final working years (1976) were back in Kinston, where they wanted to retire. The family enjoyed many days at Atlantic Beach, making it their second home.

She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served on various committees and leadership roles. As a member of the Alumnus Association at Salem College, she served on various committees and was Chairman of the Alumnae Association and won outstanding awards.

Mrs. Moore was an eminent advocate for Mental Health where she was prominent in serving on the Human Rights Committee for Cherry Hospital since July 1998 in both the Chair and Member status. She also served as a volunteer and participated monthly during the new Teammate orientation at Cherry Hospital for the past 25 plus years. She previously served on the Lenoir County Mental Health Board and was past member/Chair of the Commission for MN/DD/SAS.

Her volunteering, her leadership and her various roles in so many different organizations in the Kinston area and in North Carolina, culminated in her receiving the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2013 from then Governor Beverly Purdue.

She is survived by her daughters, Caroline Moore Blackburn of New Bern, Suzanne Holland Moore of Beaufort; a son, William Stacey Moore of Cherry Hospital, Goldsboro; five grandchildren, James Bracey Blackburn, Elizabeth Mason Blackburn, John Moore Blackburn, Anna Mason Moore and Blake Holland Moore.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Holland Moore; a brother, James Edward Heard; and sister-in-law, Brenda Heard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2101 N Herritage St, Kinston, NC 28501,Cherry Hospital, 1401 W. Ashe St., Goldsboro, NC 27530 Attn: Volunteer Services, or to Salem College Office of Institutional Advancement, 601 South Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.

