Emily Jewell Bishop Frazier, 70, of Havelock died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her residence.
Her private family service is 10:00 AM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Grounds in the Craven Corner Community of Havelock.
She is survived by her husband, Barry Donnell Frazier I of the home; her mother, Altha Brown, Baton Rouge, LA; five sons, Edward Frazier, San Antonio, TX, Eric Frazier, Houma, LA, Eldrich Frazier, Waldorf, MD, Barry Frazier II, Goldsboro, NC, Tracy Hadley of Ocean Springs, MS; three daughters, Tekisha Frazier, Havelock, NC, Tiffany Kern, Fayetteville, NC, Jennifer Taylor, Raleigh, NC; three brothers, Carlton Bishop, Baton Rouge, LA, Terry Leonard, Patterson, LA and Deseria Bishop Jr., Baton Rouge, LA; three sisters, Delores Dozier, Lake Charles, LA, Valarie Druilhet, Baldwin, LA and Denise St. Julien, Houston, TX; twenty grandchildren.
The family respectfully decline flowers, donations, and visits at this time, but prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted