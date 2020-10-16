1/
Emily Jewell (Bishop) Frazier
Emily Jewell Bishop Frazier, 70, of Havelock died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her residence.
Her private family service is 10:00 AM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Grounds in the Craven Corner Community of Havelock.
She is survived by her husband, Barry Donnell Frazier I of the home; her mother, Altha Brown, Baton Rouge, LA; five sons, Edward Frazier, San Antonio, TX, Eric Frazier, Houma, LA, Eldrich Frazier, Waldorf, MD, Barry Frazier II, Goldsboro, NC, Tracy Hadley of Ocean Springs, MS; three daughters, Tekisha Frazier, Havelock, NC, Tiffany Kern, Fayetteville, NC, Jennifer Taylor, Raleigh, NC; three brothers, Carlton Bishop, Baton Rouge, LA, Terry Leonard, Patterson, LA and Deseria Bishop Jr., Baton Rouge, LA; three sisters, Delores Dozier, Lake Charles, LA, Valarie Druilhet, Baldwin, LA and Denise St. Julien, Houston, TX; twenty grandchildren.
The family respectfully decline flowers, donations, and visits at this time, but prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at oscarsmortuary.com.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Memories & Condolences

October 16, 2020
Barry, Tekisha and family, sorry for your loss, heaven’s gain. Love you all, Rick and Maggie Moreland
Maggie and Rick Moreland
Coworker
October 15, 2020
I will miss my friend. The family has my sympathy.
Elizabeth Daniels
Friend
