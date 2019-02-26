Emma Olivia Green Jones, 63, of 9-A Arlington Circle, New Bern died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, James Jones of the home.
The family will receive friends at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary. The funeral procession will depart from 705 8th St.
Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at West Street Christian Church, 721 West St. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019