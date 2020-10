Or Copy this URL to Share

POLLOCKSVILLE - Erma Gupton Rogers, 70, died Oct. 6, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Mills Funeral Home, Kinston with interment following at Climent C. Mills Veteran Cemetery.

Survivors include husband, James Rogers Jr.; son and her siblings.



