Ernest David Allen III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest David Allen III, 60, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
A graveside service for David will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcasted through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through David's obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved