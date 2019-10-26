TRENTON - Ernest Lee Foy, 81, of 646 Ten Mile Fork Road, Trenton, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Oct.28, 2019 at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel
Burial will follow in the Haiti Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
The family will receive friends at the residence where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019