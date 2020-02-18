Ernest Wendell Ipock

Ernest Wendell Ipock, 80, of New Bern, passed away February 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Daffodil Ipock; daughters, Sherri Williams (Elwood) and Pamela Hawkins (Eugene); sisters, Lois Barrow of Stella, Charlotte McMullen of New Bern and Veronica Lee of New Bern; grandchildren, Rachael, Jayme and Jimmy.
At Mr. Ipock's request no services are planned.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Ipock family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
