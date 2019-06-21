Ernestine Garolds Jones, 70, of 116 Split Oak Way, New Bern, formerly of Beaufort County, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at her residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the New Bern Eastern Missionary Baptist Association Headquarters, 885 N.C. Hwy. 306 N., Grantsboro. The interment will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery, Blounts Creek.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
