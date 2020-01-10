NEW BERN - Ernestine L. Hill Clark, loving mother and grandmother, 77, of New Bern passed away December 24, 2019. She was an avid crafter. She loved sewing, embroidery and toll painting. Ernestine was a retired nurse. She enjoyed doing for others. Mrs. Clark was born and raised in New Bern, but lived most of her adult life in Grand Junction, CO. Sadly she is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Stephen D. Clark; grandson, Austin Miller; brothers, Durwood Hill and Harvey Hill; and sister, Regina Price. Surviving is her son, Shawn W. Clark of Reno, NV; daughter, Cherie Tyndall of New Bern; grandchildren, Danielle, Andrew, Stephen, William, Samantha and Lillie; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Presley, Kaylynn and Gabriel; her best friend, Carol Lis and her beloved cat Simon. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, January 16, 2019 at Lakeside Chapel, Greenleaf Memorial Park. The burial will follow. The family will receive friends following the service at Mrs. Clark's home, 2007 Spencer Avenue, New Bern. Arrangements are by Cotton Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Clark family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020