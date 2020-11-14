New Bern, NC ~ Errol Thomas Bennett, 82, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, after battling cancer.
ET, as he was known to most people, never met a stranger and he could talk to anyone about almost anything. ET was born at home in Arapahoe, in Pamlico County on March 25, 1938. He was the son of Leland Thomas Bennett and Virginia Mae Murray Bennett. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. ET went to New Bern Senior High School and then to the Apprentice School at Cherry Point. He worked at Cherry Point in numerous positions until he retired in 1995. He also served in the National Guard for three years. He met the love of his life, Brenda Yelverton at Boga Ball Drug Store in 1958. They ran away to South Carolina to get married in 1959. ET and Brenda had lived in Craven County ever since.
He could do just about anything he put his mind to, especially anything electronic. He built a sailboat in the backyard that the family used for years. He loved snorkeling and skin diving and loved going to the Florida Keys, especially Islamorada. Any time the family was discussing where to eat, his suggestion was always the Lorelei or the Coral Grill, both of which were in Islamorada. He built the house that he and Brenda lived in for the past 35 years. After retirement ET spent more time with his family. He and his brother Phillip would "hold court" at Ghent Sandwich Shop most Fridays for hours. He expanded his love of plants and growing things into 2 greenhouses where he grew everything from key lime trees to orchids. He had such a green thumb that he could take a clipping from anything and grow new plants from it. ET enjoyed hunting; hunting first with family friends and later with Jerry, Dick and the guys from Guns Unlimited in Ayden. Sadly, he was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Phillip Bennett and sister, Phyllis Bennett. He is survived by wife, Brenda; daughters, Joy B. Watson (Henry) and Jennifer A. Cook (Todd), his wonderful grandchildren, Jillian K. Weaver, Joshua Cook and Jodi Cook; and his great-grandson, Oliver Weaver.
Visitation will be at Pollock~Best, www.pollockbest.com
, Sunday, November 15th from 2 to 4:00 p.m. and funeral, at the outdoor chapel, at Greenleaf on Monday, November 16th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, or https://www.stjude.org/
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Bennett Family.