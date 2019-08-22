Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Essie Mae Whitford. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Send Flowers Obituary

ERNUL - Mrs. Essie Mae Whitford, 83, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.

The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 3 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. A private burial will take place in the Whitford Family Cemetery.

Mrs. Whitford was a lifelong resident of Craven County, residing in the Ernul community. For a number of years, she was a hairdresser and later was employed with Hearnes Jewelry Store in New Bern. Along with her husband, Essie was very active in the Little Swift Creek Fire Department, where she served as Treasurer. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, and grandmother.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Luther and Essie Knox Lane; 2 brothers, Austin Graham Lane and Luther Jackson Lane; and a sister, Annie Elizabeth Lee.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gilbert A. Whitford, III; son, Gilbert Michael "Buddy" Whitford and wife, Gloria, of Vanceboro; 2 daughters, Diana Whitford Hoult and husband, Tom, of Columbia, SC. and Elizabeth "Bunny" Whitford Schramm and husband, Pete, of Ernul, NC; 7 grandchildren, Gilbert Michael Whitford, Jr., and wife, Rolanda, of Winterville, Kristen Hoult Berger of Charlotte, NC, Amy Hoult Turner of Columbia, SC, Scott Thomas Hoult and wife, Elizabeth of Lexington, SC, Brian Reed Hoult and wife, Victoria of Elgin, SC, Timothy Glen Hoult of St. Petersburg, FL, and Amanda Hoult Howard and husband, Kevin, of Columbia SC; 5 great-grandchildren, Isabella Grace Whitford, Ryan Thomas Turner, Caleb Glen Cape, Emma Lynn Wise, and Natalie Nicole Hoult.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to two special caregivers, Teresa Smith, known as "Mrs. T" and to Mary Jo Lowerdermilk, along with a number of other caregivers who helped her during her times of need.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, prior to the service, from 1:00-2:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Capital Humane Society PO Box 326, New Bern, NC 28563 or to Little Swift Creek Fire Department P.O. Box 68, Ernul, NC 28527.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.

Online contributions at



ERNUL - Mrs. Essie Mae Whitford, 83, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 3 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. A private burial will take place in the Whitford Family Cemetery.Mrs. Whitford was a lifelong resident of Craven County, residing in the Ernul community. For a number of years, she was a hairdresser and later was employed with Hearnes Jewelry Store in New Bern. Along with her husband, Essie was very active in the Little Swift Creek Fire Department, where she served as Treasurer. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, and grandmother.Preceding her in death were her parents, Luther and Essie Knox Lane; 2 brothers, Austin Graham Lane and Luther Jackson Lane; and a sister, Annie Elizabeth Lee.She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gilbert A. Whitford, III; son, Gilbert Michael "Buddy" Whitford and wife, Gloria, of Vanceboro; 2 daughters, Diana Whitford Hoult and husband, Tom, of Columbia, SC. and Elizabeth "Bunny" Whitford Schramm and husband, Pete, of Ernul, NC; 7 grandchildren, Gilbert Michael Whitford, Jr., and wife, Rolanda, of Winterville, Kristen Hoult Berger of Charlotte, NC, Amy Hoult Turner of Columbia, SC, Scott Thomas Hoult and wife, Elizabeth of Lexington, SC, Brian Reed Hoult and wife, Victoria of Elgin, SC, Timothy Glen Hoult of St. Petersburg, FL, and Amanda Hoult Howard and husband, Kevin, of Columbia SC; 5 great-grandchildren, Isabella Grace Whitford, Ryan Thomas Turner, Caleb Glen Cape, Emma Lynn Wise, and Natalie Nicole Hoult.The family would like to extend a special thanks to two special caregivers, Teresa Smith, known as "Mrs. T" and to Mary Jo Lowerdermilk, along with a number of other caregivers who helped her during her times of need.The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, prior to the service, from 1:00-2:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Capital Humane Society PO Box 326, New Bern, NC 28563 or to Little Swift Creek Fire Department P.O. Box 68, Ernul, NC 28527.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.Online contributions at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close