NEW BERN - Mrs. Essie Murphy Caton, 85, went home to her Lord and Savior Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A lifetime resident of Craven County, Essie was a loving wife and mother. She worked at DMV as a clerk after raising her two sons. She was a proud Christian and a member of Croatan Free Will Baptist Church, where she engaged everyone with a smile. She was always helping out and would lend a hand whenever anyone asked. Essie will be dearly missed by all those that knew her. She loved her church family and truly loved the Lord.
The family will receive friends 1-2:00 PM, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Croatan FWB Church, followed by her going home at 2:00 PM, with Rev. Harry Bryan and Rev. Lloyd Hargis officiating. Burial will be at Greenleaf Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials in Essie's name, may be made to 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Fl 33607 www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, or the .
Essie is survived by her husband, Rev. Jesse B. Caton, of New Bern; her sons Billy Caton, of New Bern, and Jesse B. Caton, Jr., and wife Carrie, of Farmville. She also leaves behind her sister, Nancy Murphy Mills, of Greenville; her brother Dalton "Peewee" Murphy, of Grassy Creek; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Caton Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020