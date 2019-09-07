Estelle B. Valerien, 85, of Trent Woods, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Leo Valerien, Sr and parents, Armand and Aura Bouchard. She is survived by her three sons, Leo Jr., Kevin and Mark Valerien; and daughter, Linda McClean. She has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2PM at St. Paul Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul Catholic Church building fund. Online condolences can be made to the Valerien family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019