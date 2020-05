Or Copy this URL to Share

Estelle Davis, 78, of Havelock, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at UNC Hospital, Hillsborough.

Her service is noon, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery, 890 Merrimon Rd., North River Community, Beaufort.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



