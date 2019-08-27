POLLOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Estelle Murphy Dillahunt, 96, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home, with her family by her side. "Grandma," as she was affectionately known, was a longtime day care provider for many, many children throughout her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family and those she cared for. Ms. Estelle was a faithful member of Pollocksville Baptist Church, and will be missed by all who knew her. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.J. Dillahunt; her sons, Ben and Ray Dillahunt; and her grandson, William Dillahunt Jr. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 11-12:00 PM at Pollock Best Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 12:00, noon at the Pollock~Best Chapel with the Rev. Sharon Bender and the Rev. Jesse Caton officiating. Burial will follow at Pollocksville Cemetery. Those wishing to offer words of hope and condolences for Grandma Dillahunt may visit www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Pollocksville Baptist Church, PO Box 208, Pollocksville, NC 28573, or , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. Ms. Estelle is survived by her children, Deborah Rouse and husband Tommy, of Pollocksville, William Ashley Dillahunt and wife Judy, of Clayton, and Joyce Howell and husband Ray, of Lexington. She also leaves behind her 10 grandchildren, Crystal and Jimmy Bender, Andrea and Jeremy Ipock, Beth, Franklin and Carrie, Lynn and Roger, Della and Ryan, Knight, Ray Nance, Kelly, and David; along with her 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; and very dear friend, Elva Jr. Morton of Pollocksville. Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Dillahunt Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019