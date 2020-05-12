Ester Bell Cannon Dixon, 97, of Prince George, Va.,; a native of Oriental, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at River View on the Appomattox Health Center, Hopewell, Va.

Public viewing is Thursday one hour prior to the service.

Her service is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 on the grounds of Oscar's Mortuary. The interment is private at New Bern National Cemetery.

Due to the Coronavirus, all services are following the Governor's guidelines of (six) 6ft. apart and a limit of 50 attendees. The service may be viewed by logging on your Facebook account and then on Oscar's Mortuary's Facebook page.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



