Ester Bell (Cannon) Dixon

Service Information
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC
28562
(252)-633-1156
Viewing
Thursday, May 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
New Bern National Cemetery
Obituary
Ester Bell Cannon Dixon, 97, of Prince George, Va.,; a native of Oriental, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at River View on the Appomattox Health Center, Hopewell, Va.
Public viewing is Thursday one hour prior to the service.
Her service is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 on the grounds of Oscar's Mortuary. The interment is private at New Bern National Cemetery.
Due to the Coronavirus, all services are following the Governor's guidelines of (six) 6ft. apart and a limit of 50 attendees. The service may be viewed by logging on your Facebook account and then on Oscar's Mortuary's Facebook page.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020
