Ethel Harris Carter

Ethel Harris Carter, 82, of New Bern died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at The Tower of Raleigh.

Her service is 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery 1112 Chelsea Road followed by the interment. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook Page.

She is survived by her husband, Casper Carter of Kinston, NC; two daughters, Sabrina Carter Parker of Suffolk, VA; Trina Carter Tiggs, New Bern; two sons, Marvin Carter, Des Moines, IA and Timothy Carter, Rockledge, FL; and one sister, Mary Wilford, Santa Ana, CA.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



