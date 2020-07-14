1/
Ethelene S. Ipock
ERNUL - Mrs. Ethelene S. Ipock, 87, died Monday, July 13, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 AM in Celestial Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Ipock, a native of Craven County, had lived in the Ernul community. She was a member of the Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church in New Bern.
Mrs. Ipock is survived by her daughter, Anita Ipock Beasock; grandchildren, Damon Beasock; Amber Zaratsian; and Crystal Hill; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Christian, and Sadie; sister, Irene Morris; and brother, Cecil Simpkins.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1423 S. Glenburnie Road, Suite A, New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
