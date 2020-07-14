ERNUL - Mrs. Ethelene S. Ipock, 87, died Monday, July 13, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 AM in Celestial Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Ipock, a native of Craven County, had lived in the Ernul community. She was a member of the Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church in New Bern.
Mrs. Ipock is survived by her daughter, Anita Ipock Beasock; grandchildren, Damon Beasock; Amber Zaratsian; and Crystal Hill; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Christian, and Sadie; sister, Irene Morris; and brother, Cecil Simpkins.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1423 S. Glenburnie Road, Suite A, New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
