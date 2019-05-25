Send Flowers Obituary



NEWPORT- Eugene "Gene" Edward Wolbert, 77, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his home.

His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Freddie Braswell. Inurnment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home.

